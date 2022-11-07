Last month’s performance of -0.26% for Constellium SE (CSTM) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) stock priced at $10.90, up 8.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.455 and dropped to $10.88 before settling in for the closing price of $10.50. CSTM’s price has ranged from $9.82 to $20.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.60%. With a float of $142.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.49, operating margin of +6.03, and the pretax margin is +5.15.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Constellium SE is 1.51%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%.

Constellium SE (CSTM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.17 while generating a return on equity of 355.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Constellium SE’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Constellium SE’s (CSTM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.64 in the near term. At $11.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.68. The third support level lies at $10.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.63 billion, the company has a total of 141,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,278 M while annual income is 304,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,037 M while its latest quarter income was 130,940 K.