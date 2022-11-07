Last month’s performance of -0.81% for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is certainly impressive

On November 04, 2022, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) opened at $13.65, higher 13.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.65 and dropped to $13.65 before settling in for the closing price of $12.85. Price fluctuations for AU have ranged from $11.94 to $26.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.30% at the time writing. With a float of $412.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.07, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.00%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.33% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33 and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) saw its 5-day average volume 3.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 57.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.96 in the near term. At $15.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.31. The third support level lies at $12.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are currently 418,045K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,029 M according to its annual income of 622,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 986,000 K and its income totaled 153,000 K.