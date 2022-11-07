Last month’s performance of -13.46% for Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is certainly impressive

November 04, 2022, Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) trading session started at the price of $35.14, that was 5.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.83 and dropped to $35.0115 before settling in for the closing price of $34.24. A 52-week range for IPI has been $32.90 – $121.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 5.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 992.70%. With a float of $10.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 440 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.94, operating margin of +11.06, and the pretax margin is +15.15.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intrepid Potash Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intrepid Potash Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 397,239. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,136 shares at a rate of $64.74, taking the stock ownership to the 9,929 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $92.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,850,000. This insider now owns 1,336,083 shares in total.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.95) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +92.42 while generating a return on equity of 46.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 992.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI)

The latest stats from [Intrepid Potash Inc., IPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Intrepid Potash Inc.’s (IPI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.17. The third major resistance level sits at $40.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.53. The third support level lies at $32.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) Key Stats

There are 13,611K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 492.82 million. As of now, sales total 270,330 K while income totals 249,830 K. Its latest quarter income was 91,740 K while its last quarter net income were 23,710 K.