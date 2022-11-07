Last month’s performance of 5.08% for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is certainly impressive

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $1.20, up 5.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Over the past 52 weeks, URG has traded in a range of $0.95-$2.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -30.20%. With a float of $216.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.61 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 201,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 157,399 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 238,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 22, when Company’s BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT sold 239,422 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $431,055. This insider now owns 2,838,321 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14985.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2438, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2968. However, in the short run, Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2600. Second resistance stands at $1.2800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. The third support level lies at $1.1400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 284.72 million has total of 223,126K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -22,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20 K and last quarter income was -350 K.