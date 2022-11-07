Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) to new highs

November 04, 2022, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) trading session started at the price of $22.23, that was 6.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.835 and dropped to $21.53 before settling in for the closing price of $22.01. A 52-week range for ARCT has been $11.70 – $48.75.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -117.80%. With a float of $22.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.43 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 324,000. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer & COO of this company sold 8,100 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 594,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO sold 3,633 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $145,328. This insider now owns 602,548 shares in total.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -1647.98 while generating a return on equity of -65.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.28, a number that is poised to hit -1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., ARCT], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) raw stochastic average was set at 90.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.22. The third major resistance level sits at $26.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.69.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Key Stats

There are 26,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 601.57 million. As of now, sales total 12,360 K while income totals -203,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 27,090 K while its last quarter net income were -21,560 K.