Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) to new highs

November 04, 2022, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) trading session started at the price of $148.50, that was 0.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $149.71 and dropped to $146.15 before settling in for the closing price of $148.17. A 52-week range for TMUS has been $101.51 – $154.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 16.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.40%. With a float of $589.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.25 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 75000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.40, operating margin of +12.50, and the pretax margin is +4.18.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward T-Mobile US Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of T-Mobile US Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 260,882. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,700 shares at a rate of $153.46, taking the stock ownership to the 9,551 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $150.76, making the entire transaction worth $150,764. This insider now owns 3,980 shares in total.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.21% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Looking closely at T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.56.

During the past 100 days, T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.72. However, in the short run, T-Mobile US Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $150.31. Second resistance stands at $151.79. The third major resistance level sits at $153.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $143.19.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Key Stats

There are 1,244,154K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 184.29 billion. As of now, sales total 80,118 M while income totals 3,024 M. Its latest quarter income was 19,477 M while its last quarter net income were 508,000 K.