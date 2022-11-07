Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Teekay Corporation (TK) to new highs

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $4.25, up 3.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $4.24 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Over the past 52 weeks, TK has traded in a range of $2.54-$4.20.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -21.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.90%. With a float of $69.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.35 million.

The firm has a total of 4150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.29, operating margin of -18.19, and the pretax margin is -41.38.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.04 while generating a return on equity of -20.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -10.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teekay Corporation’s (TK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teekay Corporation, TK], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 97.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.46. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.12.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 413.56 million has total of 101,693K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 682,510 K in contrast with the sum of 7,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 280,790 K and last quarter income was 5,280 K.