Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing United States Cellular Corporation (USM) to new highs

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.77, plunging -22.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.92 and dropped to $21.91 before settling in for the closing price of $31.05. Within the past 52 weeks, USM’s price has moved between $25.39 and $33.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.90%. With a float of $15.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.86, operating margin of +4.63, and the pretax margin is +4.37.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United States Cellular Corporation is 72.11%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 261,936. In this transaction EVP-Chief People Officer of this company sold 8,574 shares at a rate of $30.55, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s EVP-Chief People Officer sold 49 for $30.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,504. This insider now owns 8,574 shares in total.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.76 while generating a return on equity of 3.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Trading Performance Indicators

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

Looking closely at United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, United States Cellular Corporation’s (USM) raw stochastic average was set at 20.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.31. However, in the short run, United States Cellular Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.37. Second resistance stands at $30.65. The third major resistance level sits at $33.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.35.

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.09 billion based on 85,558K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,122 M and income totals 155,000 K. The company made 1,027 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.