LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) posted a 9.01% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 04, 2022, LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) opened at $4.76, higher 7.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.84 and dropped to $4.72 before settling in for the closing price of $4.49. Price fluctuations for LPL have ranged from $4.08 to $10.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -232.10% at the time writing. With a float of $444.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $715.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70707 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.86, operating margin of +7.47, and the pretax margin is +5.73.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LG Display Co. Ltd. is 51.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.97 while generating a return on equity of 9.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -232.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

Looking closely at LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s (LPL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.48. However, in the short run, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.88. Second resistance stands at $4.92. The third major resistance level sits at $5.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.64.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) Key Stats

There are currently 715,631K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,890 M according to its annual income of 1,200 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,486 M and its income totaled -323,680 K.