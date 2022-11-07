Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 173,880 K

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.16, soaring 2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.20 and dropped to $14.41 before settling in for the closing price of $14.61. Within the past 52 weeks, LSPD’s price has moved between $14.55 and $76.45.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 66.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.50%. With a float of $135.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 59.21%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.32 in the near term. At $15.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.10 billion based on 148,910K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 548,370 K and income totals -288,430 K. The company made 173,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -100,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.