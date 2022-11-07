MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $0.35, down -3.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.35 and dropped to $0.315 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, MEIP has traded in a range of $0.32-$3.55.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.20%. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.49, operating margin of -272.90, and the pretax margin is -198.03.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 38.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -198.06 while generating a return on equity of -84.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to -51.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4173, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8254. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3443 in the near term. At $0.3647, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3793. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3093, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2947. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2743.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.46 million has total of 133,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,700 K in contrast with the sum of -54,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -610 K and last quarter income was -28,080 K.