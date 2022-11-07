Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 53.88% last month.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) stock priced at $19.59, up 11.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.098 and dropped to $19.5195 before settling in for the closing price of $18.87. MOD’s price has ranged from $7.67 to $19.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.50%. With a float of $50.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11100 workers is very important to gauge.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Modine Manufacturing Company is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 261,746. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,700 shares at a rate of $15.67, taking the stock ownership to the 75,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s VP, Human Resources sold 941 for $11.59, making the entire transaction worth $10,906. This insider now owns 73,350 shares in total.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 40.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Modine Manufacturing Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

The latest stats from [Modine Manufacturing Company, MOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Modine Manufacturing Company’s (MOD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.12. The third major resistance level sits at $23.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.97. The third support level lies at $18.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.08 billion, the company has a total of 52,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,050 M while annual income is 85,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 541,000 K while its latest quarter income was 14,300 K.