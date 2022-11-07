monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) volume exceeds 1.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) stock priced at $91.51, down -13.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.95 and dropped to $77.21 before settling in for the closing price of $93.24. MNDY’s price has ranged from $85.75 to $450.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.00%. With a float of $30.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1064 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.34, operating margin of -40.93, and the pretax margin is -41.20.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of monday.com Ltd. is 32.69%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.96 while generating a return on equity of -35.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are monday.com Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

The latest stats from [monday.com Ltd., MNDY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.81.

During the past 100 days, monday.com Ltd.’s (MNDY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.46. The third major resistance level sits at $105.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.74.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.78 billion, the company has a total of 44,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 308,150 K while annual income is -129,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 123,720 K while its latest quarter income was -45,670 K.