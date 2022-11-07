MRUS (Merus N.V.) climbed 11.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 04, 2022, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) opened at $15.36, higher 11.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.10 and dropped to $15.10 before settling in for the closing price of $15.28. Price fluctuations for MRUS have ranged from $12.03 to $33.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 81.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.80% at the time writing. With a float of $42.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.64 million.

The firm has a total of 121 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Merus N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 211,431. In this transaction President, CEO & PFO of this company bought 14,706 shares at a rate of $14.38, taking the stock ownership to the 40,576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s VP Controller, PAO sold 165 for $24.33, making the entire transaction worth $4,014. This insider now owns 1,760 shares in total.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -136.06 while generating a return on equity of -31.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Merus N.V. (MRUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Merus N.V., MRUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Merus N.V.’s (MRUS) raw stochastic average was set at 26.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.42. The third major resistance level sits at $19.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.75.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) Key Stats

There are currently 45,878K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 783.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,110 K according to its annual income of -66,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,680 K and its income totaled -5,710 K.