Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume exceeds 263.8 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2999, plunging -6.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3025 and dropped to $0.2666 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, MULN’s price has moved between $0.21 and $15.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -536.60%. With a float of $332.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 99.38 million, its volume of 219.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 263.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4321, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2279. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2997 in the near term. At $0.3191, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3356. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2638, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2473. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2279.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 171.35 million based on 509,294K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,472 K in sales during its previous quarter.