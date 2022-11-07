NCNO (nCino Inc.) dropped -13.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $28.50, down -13.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.55 and dropped to $24.525 before settling in for the closing price of $28.37. Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has traded in a range of $23.94-$77.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.60%. With a float of $109.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.39 million.

The firm has a total of 1681 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.60, operating margin of -20.86, and the pretax margin is -19.91.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of nCino Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 5,221. In this transaction VP of Accounting of this company sold 186 shares at a rate of $28.07, taking the stock ownership to the 19,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec. sold 1,127 for $28.95, making the entire transaction worth $32,627. This insider now owns 109,720 shares in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -19.84 while generating a return on equity of -13.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [nCino Inc., NCNO], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.94. The third major resistance level sits at $31.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.26.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.81 billion has total of 110,851K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 273,870 K in contrast with the sum of -49,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,630 K and last quarter income was -27,250 K.