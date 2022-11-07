Niu Technologies (NIU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 123,560 K

November 04, 2022, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) trading session started at the price of $2.99, that was 12.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.18 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. A 52-week range for NIU has been $2.57 – $27.81.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 59.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.93 million.

In an organization with 702 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.84% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Niu Technologies (NIU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19 and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was better than the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 7.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.85. However, in the short run, Niu Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.22. Second resistance stands at $3.31. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are 76,840K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 235.09 million. As of now, sales total 581,320 K while income totals 35,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,560 K while its last quarter net income were 2,140 K.