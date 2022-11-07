No matter how cynical the overall market is, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) performance over the last week is recorded -20.67%

November 04, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $17.15, that was -3.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.28 and dropped to $15.555 before settling in for the closing price of $16.67. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $13.64 – $176.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $217.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

The firm has a total of 2552 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 346,438. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 86,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,898 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $116,940. This insider now owns 4,499,514 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM], we can find that recorded value of 11.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.04. The third major resistance level sits at $18.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.63.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 289,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.82 billion. As of now, sales total 1,349 M while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 364,130 K while its last quarter net income were -186,400 K.