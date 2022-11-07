No matter how cynical the overall market is Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) performance over the last week is recorded 8.65%

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.33, soaring 8.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.14 and dropped to $61.30 before settling in for the closing price of $59.84. Within the past 52 weeks, ACLS’s price has moved between $46.41 and $83.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.60%. With a float of $32.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1122 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +19.22, and the pretax margin is +18.18.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axcelis Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 158,740. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $79.37, taking the stock ownership to the 23,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 9,461 for $75.35, making the entire transaction worth $712,878. This insider now owns 54,786 shares in total.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +14.89 while generating a return on equity of 19.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 51.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

The latest stats from [Axcelis Technologies Inc., ACLS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was inferior to 0.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.70.

During the past 100 days, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s (ACLS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $66.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $67.67. The third major resistance level sits at $70.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.68.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.12 billion based on 33,034K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 662,430 K and income totals 98,650 K. The company made 221,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.