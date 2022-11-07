No matter how cynical the overall market is Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) performance over the last week is recorded 34.90%

On November 04, 2022, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) opened at $58.06, lower -5.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.7133 and dropped to $55.5415 before settling in for the closing price of $60.39. Price fluctuations for AXSM have ranged from $20.63 to $71.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.30% at the time writing. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108 employees.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 56.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 241.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.65.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.36 in the near term. At $61.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.01.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

There are currently 38,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -130,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,820 K and its income totaled -41,440 K.