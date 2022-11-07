No matter how cynical the overall market is Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) performance over the last week is recorded -18.03%

November 04, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $0.13, that was -0.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for CEI has been $0.12 – $1.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -40.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%. With a float of $452.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 130.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

The latest stats from [Camber Energy Inc., CEI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 31.3 million was inferior to 38.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2225, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5174. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1276. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1312. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1334. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1218, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1196. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1160.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 509,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 65.20 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 170 K while its last quarter net income were 4,600 K.