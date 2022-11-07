No matter how cynical the overall market is, Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) performance over the last week is recorded -12.74%

On November 04, 2022, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) opened at $1.46, lower -3.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.34 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for CLOV have ranged from $1.37 to $8.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.00% at the time writing. With a float of $346.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $476.06 million.

The firm has a total of 680 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 248,072. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $3.10, taking the stock ownership to the 107,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.53, making the entire transaction worth $252,530. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -38.21 while generating a return on equity of -88.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clover Health Investments Corp., CLOV], we can find that recorded value of 7.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5447. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1867.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

There are currently 477,643K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 650.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,472 M according to its annual income of -587,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 846,700 K and its income totaled -104,180 K.