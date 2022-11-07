No matter how cynical the overall market is Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) performance over the last week is recorded -3.65%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $0.90, down -4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.91 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has traded in a range of $0.51-$7.48.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 53.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.90%. With a float of $81.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.52 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was better than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8883, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0023. However, in the short run, Compugen Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9021. Second resistance stands at $0.9610. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0121. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7921, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7410. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6821.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 66.80 million has total of 86,625K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,000 K in contrast with the sum of -34,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,144 K.