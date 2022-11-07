No matter how cynical the overall market is, CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) performance over the last week is recorded 8.20%

On November 04, 2022, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) opened at $10.67, higher 6.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.22 and dropped to $10.56 before settling in for the closing price of $10.50. Price fluctuations for CXW have ranged from $8.39 to $14.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -196.40% at the time writing. With a float of $112.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10348 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CoreCivic Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 72,075. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $9.61, taking the stock ownership to the 42,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $10.05, making the entire transaction worth $50,250. This insider now owns 86,267 shares in total.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -196.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CoreCivic Inc. (CXW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, CoreCivic Inc.’s (CXW) raw stochastic average was set at 77.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.43 in the near term. At $11.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.11.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) Key Stats

There are currently 117,619K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,863 M according to its annual income of -51,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 456,700 K and its income totaled 10,560 K.