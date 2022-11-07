No matter how cynical the overall market is, Halliburton Company (HAL) performance over the last week is recorded 7.04%

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) stock priced at $37.80, up 4.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.83 and dropped to $37.59 before settling in for the closing price of $36.86. HAL’s price has ranged from $20.77 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 148.90%. With a float of $905.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

The firm has a total of 40000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 212,940. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $35.49, taking the stock ownership to the 14,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Pres., Eastern Hemisphere sold 20,000 for $42.73, making the entire transaction worth $854,600. This insider now owns 310,014 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.95% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Halliburton Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 83.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Halliburton Company, HAL], we can find that recorded value of 10.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.54. The third major resistance level sits at $40.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.53.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.87 billion, the company has a total of 908,047K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,295 M while annual income is 1,457 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,357 M while its latest quarter income was 544,000 K.