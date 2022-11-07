No matter how cynical the overall market is, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) performance over the last week is recorded 12.58%

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $13.93, up 11.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.80 and dropped to $13.93 before settling in for the closing price of $13.22. Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has traded in a range of $10.32-$21.73.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 181.00%. With a float of $97.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.24 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of MAG Silver Corp. is 1.03%, while institutional ownership is 51.67%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 30.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MAG Silver Corp., MAG], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.34. The third major resistance level sits at $15.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.27.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.92 billion has total of 98,827K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 6,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 7,562 K.