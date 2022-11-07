No matter how cynical the overall market is, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.88%

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.89, soaring 5.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.31 and dropped to $9.83 before settling in for the closing price of $9.71. Within the past 52 weeks, ORC’s price has moved between $7.95 and $25.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.50%. With a float of $33.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.21 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.54, operating margin of -44.65, and the pretax margin is -50.14.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orchid Island Capital Inc., ORC], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.62. The third major resistance level sits at $10.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.49.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 341.91 million based on 33,422K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 134,700 K and income totals -64,760 K. The company made 35,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.