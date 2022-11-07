No matter how cynical the overall market is Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) performance over the last week is recorded -12.44%

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) stock priced at $0.0863, down -2.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0923 and dropped to $0.0818 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. OTIC’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $2.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -28.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.30%. With a float of $55.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -880.80, operating margin of -55620.00, and the pretax margin is -56864.80.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomy Inc. is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 67.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 13,571. In this transaction Ch. Financial & Business Offcr of this company sold 5,624 shares at a rate of $2.41, taking the stock ownership to the 223,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,559 for $2.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,175. This insider now owns 177,017 shares in total.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -40944.80 while generating a return on equity of -84.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

The latest stats from [Otonomy Inc., OTIC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.9 million was superior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Otonomy Inc.’s (OTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 311.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4730. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0920. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0974. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1025. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0815, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0764. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0710.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.95 million, the company has a total of 56,990K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 130 K while annual income is -51,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -13,081 K.