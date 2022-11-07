No matter how cynical the overall market is, Rumble Inc. (RUM) performance over the last week is recorded 13.37%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $12.52, up 6.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.24 and dropped to $12.19 before settling in for the closing price of $12.27. Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has traded in a range of $6.35-$18.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -968.50%. With a float of $137.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50 employees.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -13.11.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 247.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Looking closely at Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.28. However, in the short run, Rumble Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.47. Second resistance stands at $13.88. The third major resistance level sits at $14.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.37.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.34 billion has total of 38,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,466 K in contrast with the sum of -17,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,045 K and last quarter income was -3,912 K.