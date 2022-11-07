Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.99%: The odds favor the bear

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.17, soaring 8.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.28 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. Within the past 52 weeks, NMR’s price has moved between $2.99 and $4.87.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.90%. With a float of $3.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

In an organization with 26585 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 39,112. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 327,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $24,288. This insider now owns 177,500 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.82 million. That was better than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.86. However, in the short run, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.31. Second resistance stands at $3.35. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. The third support level lies at $3.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.50 billion based on 3,017,804K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,187 M and income totals 1,273 M. The company made 3,157 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.