NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.64 million

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) stock priced at $0.11, down -3.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. NBY’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $0.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.30%. With a float of $54.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.99 million.

The firm has a total of 29 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 1,500. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 83,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President, DERMAdoctor, LLC sold 291,368 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $46,094. This insider now owns 208,632 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., NBY], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2302. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1069. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1128. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1191. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0947, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0884. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0825.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.64 million, the company has a total of 64,988K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,420 K while annual income is -5,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,050 K while its latest quarter income was -2,160 K.