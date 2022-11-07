Now that Mercury General Corporation’s volume has hit 1.23 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On November 04, 2022, Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) opened at $33.97, higher 13.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.335 and dropped to $33.725 before settling in for the closing price of $32.38. Price fluctuations for MCY have ranged from $27.89 to $56.94 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.80% at the time writing. With a float of $26.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4300 workers is very important to gauge.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mercury General Corporation is 52.01%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 13,264. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $33.16, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $47.33, making the entire transaction worth $4,733. This insider now owns 2,100 shares in total.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by -$1.42. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 11.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.90% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mercury General Corporation (MCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

The latest stats from [Mercury General Corporation, MCY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Mercury General Corporation’s (MCY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.56. The third major resistance level sits at $41.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.95.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) Key Stats

There are currently 55,371K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,993 M according to its annual income of 247,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 785,630 K and its income totaled -210,680 K.