Now that PagerDuty Inc.’s volume has hit 1.22 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

November 04, 2022, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) trading session started at the price of $22.63, that was -6.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.63 and dropped to $20.47 before settling in for the closing price of $22.16. A 52-week range for PD has been $20.39 – $44.92.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -46.90%. With a float of $81.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.97, operating margin of -35.40, and the pretax margin is -38.00.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PagerDuty Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 501,800. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $25.09, taking the stock ownership to the 418,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,365 for $25.03, making the entire transaction worth $284,466. This insider now owns 418,408 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -38.19 while generating a return on equity of -33.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.08 in the near term. At $23.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.76.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

There are 89,158K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.86 billion. As of now, sales total 281,400 K while income totals -107,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 90,250 K while its last quarter net income were -38,500 K.