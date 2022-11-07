Now that Quanergy Systems Inc.’s volume has hit 4.07 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) stock priced at $0.71, up 11.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.855 and dropped to $0.675 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. QNGY’s price has ranged from $0.73 to $201.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -77.30%. With a float of $15.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141 employees.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Quanergy Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanergy Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.41

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) saw its 5-day average volume 9.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Quanergy Systems Inc.’s (QNGY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 671.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 294.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.6332, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.9226. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8999 in the near term. At $0.9675, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0799. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7199, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6075. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5399.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.66 million, the company has a total of 6,365K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,015 K while annual income is 17,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,190 K while its latest quarter income was -25,670 K.