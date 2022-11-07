Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) last year’s performance of -13.61% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) stock priced at $150.85, down -5.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.78 and dropped to $140.075 before settling in for the closing price of $149.70. PANW’s price has ranged from $140.52 to $213.63 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.60%. With a float of $294.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.05, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 6,158,024. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 36,000 shares at a rate of $171.06, taking the stock ownership to the 1,900,523 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director sold 1,350 for $166.00, making the entire transaction worth $224,100. This insider now owns 127,179 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.25% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Looking closely at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), its last 5-days average volume was 6.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.15.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 4.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $169.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $175.06. However, in the short run, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $149.30. Second resistance stands at $156.39. The third major resistance level sits at $161.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $125.89.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.76 billion, the company has a total of 299,214K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,502 M while annual income is -267,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,551 M while its latest quarter income was 3,300 K.