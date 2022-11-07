Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) 20 Days SMA touches -3.59%: The odds favor the bear

November 04, 2022, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) trading session started at the price of $1.51, that was 1.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. A 52-week range for PRTY has been $1.04 – $9.21.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.90%. With a float of $109.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +4.46, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Party City Holdco Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.83 million, its volume of 3.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7856, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4320. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5433 in the near term. At $1.5967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3433.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

There are 112,996K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 173.53 million. As of now, sales total 2,171 M while income totals -6,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 527,450 K while its last quarter net income were 162,170 K.