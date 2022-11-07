Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is expecting 13.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $7.62, up 9.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.31 and dropped to $7.491 before settling in for the closing price of $7.52. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYA has traded in a range of $4.51-$9.78.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.70%. With a float of $86.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.13, operating margin of +11.16, and the pretax margin is +0.18.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Paya Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.33 while generating a return on equity of -0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paya Holdings Inc.’s (PAYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.67 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Paya Holdings Inc.’s (PAYA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.55 in the near term. At $8.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.91.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.11 billion has total of 132,076K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 249,400 K in contrast with the sum of -3,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,500 K and last quarter income was 1,700 K.