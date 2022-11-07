PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) last year’s performance of -67.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $75.00, plunging -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.31 and dropped to $71.168 before settling in for the closing price of $76.55. Within the past 52 weeks, PYPL’s price has moved between $67.58 and $231.92.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.70%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.16 billion.

The firm has a total of 30900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.38, operating margin of +17.66, and the pretax margin is +16.04.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 14,242. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $94.95, taking the stock ownership to the 8,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s EVP, Global Sales sold 21,791 for $97.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,131,596. This insider now owns 18,100 shares in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.31 while generating a return on equity of 19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.84% during the next five years compared to 25.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PayPal Holdings Inc., PYPL], we can find that recorded value of 21.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 17.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.06.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.03. The third major resistance level sits at $80.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.32.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 87.44 billion based on 1,156,476K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,371 M and income totals 4,169 M. The company made 6,806 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -341,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.