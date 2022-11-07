PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) kicked off at the price of $39.85: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.24, plunging -9.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.03 and dropped to $38.55 before settling in for the closing price of $44.00. Within the past 52 weeks, PRCT’s price has moved between $15.38 and $52.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.30%. With a float of $42.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 234 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.02, operating margin of -157.12, and the pretax margin is -173.62.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 719,653. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $35.98, taking the stock ownership to the 82,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC. sold 678 for $35.06, making the entire transaction worth $23,771. This insider now owns 46,468 shares in total.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -173.62 while generating a return on equity of -36.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

Looking closely at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s (PRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.35. However, in the short run, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.07. Second resistance stands at $46.29. The third major resistance level sits at $48.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.11.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.75 billion based on 44,592K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,470 K and income totals -59,850 K. The company made 16,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.