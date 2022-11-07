Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) posted a -15.10% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) stock priced at $11.00, down -7.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.00 and dropped to $9.595 before settling in for the closing price of $10.78. XM’s price has ranged from $9.32 to $44.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 41.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -278.50%. With a float of $152.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4808 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.92, operating margin of -96.82, and the pretax margin is -97.35.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -98.46 while generating a return on equity of -110.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Qualtrics International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.96 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.81 in the near term. At $11.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.00.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.74 billion, the company has a total of 581,280K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,076 M while annual income is -1,059 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 377,530 K while its latest quarter income was -233,550 K.