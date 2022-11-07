Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is expecting 51.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) stock priced at $6.31, up 13.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.19 and dropped to $6.17 before settling in for the closing price of $6.31. RYAM’s price has ranged from $2.43 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.90%. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.90 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.85. The third major resistance level sits at $8.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.46.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 464.96 million, the company has a total of 63,971K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,408 M while annual income is 66,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 399,220 K while its latest quarter income was -23,270 K.