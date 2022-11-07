Recent developments with Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.87 cents.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $73.25, soaring 2.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.74 and dropped to $72.6798 before settling in for the closing price of $71.31. Within the past 52 weeks, NTR’s price has moved between $65.84 and $117.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 585.00%. With a float of $532.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.05 million.

In an organization with 23500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.42, operating margin of +18.44, and the pretax margin is +14.72.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.49%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.73) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.38 while generating a return on equity of 13.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to 62.29% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.83, a number that is poised to hit 3.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.04 million. That was better than the volume of 3.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.27.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.95. However, in the short run, Nutrien Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.13. Second resistance stands at $76.96. The third major resistance level sits at $78.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.84. The third support level lies at $69.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.51 billion based on 523,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 27,712 M and income totals 3,153 M. The company made 14,506 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,593 M in sales during its previous quarter.