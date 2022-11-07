Recent developments with Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.39 cents.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) stock priced at $330.01, down -6.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $330.01 and dropped to $295.81 before settling in for the closing price of $326.33. PAYC’s price has ranged from $255.82 to $522.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 26.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.80%. With a float of $50.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5385 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.83, operating margin of +24.02, and the pretax margin is +24.25.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Paycom Software Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 371,170. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $371.17, taking the stock ownership to the 15,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Sales Officer sold 5,431 for $277.55, making the entire transaction worth $1,507,393. This insider now owns 38,289 shares in total.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.57 while generating a return on equity of 25.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.12% during the next five years compared to 23.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Paycom Software Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.42.

During the past 100 days, Paycom Software Inc.’s (PAYC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $338.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $323.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $325.54 in the near term. At $344.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $359.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $291.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $276.47. The third support level lies at $257.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.56 billion, the company has a total of 60,026K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,056 M while annual income is 195,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 316,920 K while its latest quarter income was 57,360 K.