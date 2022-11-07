Recent developments with Sea Limited (SE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.50 cents.

On November 04, 2022, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) opened at $48.56, lower -3.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.56 and dropped to $43.72 before settling in for the closing price of $45.84. Price fluctuations for SE have ranged from $42.71 to $363.81 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 95.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.30% at the time writing. With a float of $253.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $555.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of -18.79, and the pretax margin is -17.23.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 14.27%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%.

Sea Limited (SE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.26) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -20.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

The latest stats from [Sea Limited, SE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.51 million was inferior to 7.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.47.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.27. The third major resistance level sits at $51.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.59. The third support level lies at $37.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

There are currently 557,738K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,955 M according to its annual income of -2,047 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,943 M and its income totaled -933,110 K.