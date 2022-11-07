Recent developments with Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.74 cents.

November 04, 2022, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) trading session started at the price of $0.23, that was -2.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for ZOM has been $0.17 – $0.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.60%. With a float of $965.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.90 million.

In an organization with 47 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of -517.14, and the pretax margin is -501.22.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zomedica Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -444.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 42.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2236, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2701. However, in the short run, Zomedica Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2317. Second resistance stands at $0.2388. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2437. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2197, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2148. The third support level lies at $0.2077 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

There are 979,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 202.23 million. As of now, sales total 4,130 K while income totals -18,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,250 K while its last quarter net income were -5,270 K.