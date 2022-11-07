Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.86% last month.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $10.40, down -6.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.40 and dropped to $9.25 before settling in for the closing price of $10.22. Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has traded in a range of $6.66-$38.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.00%. With a float of $135.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.50 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Remitly Global Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 85,363. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,727 shares at a rate of $11.05, taking the stock ownership to the 4,173,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 7,482 for $11.45, making the entire transaction worth $85,646. This insider now owns 4,181,358 shares in total.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was better than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.40. However, in the short run, Remitly Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.19. Second resistance stands at $10.87. The third major resistance level sits at $11.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.57. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 168,040K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 458,610 K in contrast with the sum of -38,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 157,260 K and last quarter income was -38,250 K.