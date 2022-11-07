Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) volume exceeds 8.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $33.43, plunging -0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.50 and dropped to $31.10 before settling in for the closing price of $32.24. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $19.25 and $179.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.90%. With a float of $796.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10422 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 65,342. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,753 shares at a rate of $37.27, taking the stock ownership to the 79,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $29.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,172,400. This insider now owns 92,616 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.93, a number that is poised to hit -1.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 12.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.29 in the near term. At $34.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.49.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.61 billion based on 916,191K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,000 K and income totals -4,688 M. The company made 364,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,712 M in sales during its previous quarter.