RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) posted a 12.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.80, plunging -8.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Within the past 52 weeks, RLX’s price has moved between $0.90 and $5.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.40%. With a float of $564.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.32 billion.

The firm has a total of 1235 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 30.90%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27 and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RLX Technology Inc., RLX], we can find that recorded value of 16.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 195.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9433. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9267. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0633.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.15 billion based on 1,553,316K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,337 M and income totals 317,720 K. The company made 333,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.