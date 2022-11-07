Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) with a beta value of 1.91 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $20.07, down -5.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.115 and dropped to $18.345 before settling in for the closing price of $20.16. Over the past 52 weeks, RUTH has traded in a range of $15.16-$24.93.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 253.60%. With a float of $31.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.53 million.

The firm has a total of 4527 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +12.70, and the pretax margin is +10.80.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 360,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $24.00, taking the stock ownership to the 102,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 15,000 for $23.00, making the entire transaction worth $345,000. This insider now owns 117,359 shares in total.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.85 while generating a return on equity of 34.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 253.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.18% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s (RUTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., RUTH], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s (RUTH) raw stochastic average was set at 63.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.91. The third major resistance level sits at $21.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.39.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 644.45 million has total of 33,791K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 429,120 K in contrast with the sum of 42,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 128,650 K and last quarter income was 10,340 K.