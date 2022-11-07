Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) is expecting -53.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $0.90, up 6.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.958 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Over the past 52 weeks, SMFR has traded in a range of $0.80-$9.18.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.90%. With a float of $181.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.75 million.

The firm has a total of 1200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 2,033. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,994 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 16,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 5,412 for $0.89, making the entire transaction worth $4,818. This insider now owns 95,930 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sema4 Holdings Corp., SMFR], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9757, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9828. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9877. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0219. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0857. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8897, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8259. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7917.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 359.53 million has total of 377,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 212,200 K in contrast with the sum of -245,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 36,170 K and last quarter income was -85,740 K.